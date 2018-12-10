Correction: Tax Conformity story

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, center, discusses the newly released Minnesota state budget forecast during a news conference with Myron Frans, left, commissioner of management and budget, and State Budget Director Director Britta Reitan, right, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota will have a $1.5 billion surplus for the next two-year budget period, state officials announced Thursday, setting the stage for a spirited debate over taxes and spending in the legislative session that starts in January. Jim Mone AP Photo