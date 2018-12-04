New York farms to get $19 million for clean energy projects

New York farmers are getting some help from the state to make their operations more energy efficient and develop renewable energy projects.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority says $19 million is available for clean energy technologies on farms. Most of it is for anaerobic digesters that use manure and plant waste to produce gas used to make electricity.
The agency is offering $16 million for anaerobic digesters and $3 million for technologies that make farms more energy efficient. Selected energy efficient technologies and practices will be demonstrated on host farms.
There are 23 anaerobic digester gas systems in operation on New York farms and seven more are being installed.
