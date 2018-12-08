Texarkana’s first Habitat for Humanity home nearly complete

After about four months of construction work, the first Habitat for Humanity home in Texarkana, Arkansas, could likely be finished soon.
"We've had a couple weekend weather delays, so we are looking at having the home finished for a dedication in about mid-December," said Mary Wormington, Habitat for Humanity-Texarkana executive director.
HFH conducted a groundbreaking ceremony at the site near the East 12th Street and Arkansas Street intersection back on Aug. 24. This groundbreaking signaled the very first HFH home built on the Arkansas side of town since the office opened here 32 years ago.
Arkansas-side resident Courtney Blair, the alumni, recruitment and marketing secretary for the Texarkana school district, became the proud new owner of this landmark 1,100-square-foot home.
The home contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms and seven windows, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
Like Blair, all future Habitat homeowners will be responsible for paying a zero-interest loan to Habitat for the purchase of these homes upon their completion. Habitat homes in the Texarkana area are sold to families for $65,000 to $75,000, depending on the number of bedrooms. The mortgage paid by Habitat homeowners goes toward helping pay for future Habitat home construction.
For nearly the last four months, construction crews with the Texas-based Rogers Equipment and Construction Co., have worked on the home during weekdays, while volunteer crews have worked on it weekends. Some of these volunteer groups are with the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, Texas A&M University-Texarkana, the Texarkana, Arkansas, School District, the Wells Fargo Advisory Group, Texarkana College and women with the A. Phillips Randolph Institute.
"Habitat for Humanity-Texarkana is creating an atmosphere of self-reliance," said Katherine Morgan, board chairman for the local Habitat office in a previous article. "These homes can be a catalyst for neighbors to clean up and beautify existing properties, as well as create more of a community environment to take pride in. Affordable housing also gives families more available income to contribute to the growth of the local economy."
