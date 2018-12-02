APNewsBreak: Assaults surge at Washington mental hospital

In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, Western State Hospital nurse Larry Herbert talks about the injury he received after being assaulted by a patient there, as he recovers at his home in Bremerton, Wash. An Associated Press investigation has found assaults on staff and patients at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital are on the rise. In the first nine months of 2018, Western State Hospital patients attacked workers 890 times and there were 932 assaults by patients on other patients. It also found that disability claims by injured staff topped $5 million in less than three years. Elaine Thompson AP Photo