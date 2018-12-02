Israeli court orders release of Palestinian official

In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 photo, Israeli policeman watches over a Palestinian governor of Jerusalem Adnan Ghatith during a court appearance following his arrest in Jerusalem. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem has set off an increasingly visible battle in the city’s eastern sector _ with an emboldened Israel seeking to cement its control over the contested area and Palestinians pushing back to maintain their limited foothold. In recent weeks, Israel has arrested dozens of Palestinian activists for allegedly illegal political activity. Mahmoud Illean AP Photo