Koreas survey North’s railways in hopes of joining networks

South Korea has sent rail cars and dozens of officials to North Korea for joint surveys on northern railway sections the countries hope someday to connect with the South.
The weeks-long inspections beginning Friday represent one of the more significant goodwill gestures taken between the Koreas in past months as they move to reduce tensions across their heavily armed border.
The Koreas plan to hold a groundbreaking ceremony by the end of the year on an ambitious project to connect their railways and roads agreed by their leaders.
But beyond surveys and tape-cuttings, the Koreas cannot move much further along without the removal of U.S.-led sanctions against the North, which isn't likely to come before it takes firmer steps toward relinquishing its nuclear weapons and missiles.
