Ikea moving into city centers to adapt to consumer changes

In this Thursday Nov. 22, 2018 photo, Andreas Flygare, the project manager for the new Warsaw Ikea store presents a system projecting furniture interior a wall, in Warsaw, Poland. The new Ikea store, recently opened in a city shopping mall, is part of a global strategy by the Swedish furniture chain to adapt to a changing consumer environment by opening small, accessible stores in city centers to complement the traditional large out-of-town store stores. Alik Keplicz AP Photo