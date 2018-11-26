Scott previews lean budget, calls for $15M for water program

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says legislators should expect a lean state budget this year.
WCAX-TV reports Scott said during a recent news conference that legislators will have to work out a budget that helps fund the state's underfunded retirement pension funds. Scott also wants to set aside $15 million in funding for clean water initiatives.
Scott was elected to a second term earlier this month. He believes voters kept him in office because he helped balance a budget without raising taxes. The governor is again pushing to avoid tax hikes, calling it a "last resort."
Scott hopes to work with Democrats, who will have large majorities in both the House and Senate.
Comments