Supreme Court sets high bar for medical device lawsuits

In this Oct. 31 2018 photo, George and Brenda Davis look at his nerve stimulator and medical documents at their home in Milton, Fla. George Davis had three Medtronic spinal-cord implants between 2003 and 2007 after a car accident mangled his back. They temporarily reduced some of his pain, but he said the non-rechargeable batteries that were supposed to last for years never did and he tired of multiple surgical removals. In 2015, he decided to try a Boston Scientific device. But he said he soon started feeling pain shooting down his back and legs and a burning sensation at the implant site. Brenda Davis said Boston Scientific disregarded her complaints after her husband suffered a life-threatening infection following implant surgery. Holbrook Mohr AP Photo