Blockages gone, fish back in post-Sandy projects in 6 states

FILE - In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Jenna Krug, a restoration coordinator with the American Littoral Society environmental group, holds a white sucker that her group caught in a net at Wreck Pond in Spring Lake, N.J. Billions of dollars have been spent on the recovery from Superstorm Sandy to help people get their lives back together, but a little-noticed portion of that effort is quietly helping another population along the shoreline: fish that need to migrate from coastal rivers out to the sea and back. Wayne Parry, File AP Photo