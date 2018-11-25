Poland drops case against reporter wh006F filmed neo-Nazis

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017 file photo, satellite dishes sit on top of the headquarters of the TVN independent and popular TV network in Warsaw, Poland. Polish national prosecutors said Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 that they are canceling a criminal investigation into a reporter for a U.S.-owned broadcaster on suspicions of propagating fascism for having gone undercover to film neo-Nazis. TVN, owned by Discovery, broadcast undercover footage in January that showed members of a Polish neo-Nazi group celebrating Adolf Hitler’s birthday in a forest in 2017. Czarek Sokolowski, file AP Photo