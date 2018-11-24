IOC’s Bach and Abe make brief visit to Fukushima region

In this Nov. 23, 2018, photo, IOC President Thomas Bach, center, arrives at Narita Airport, near Tokyo. IOC President Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a quick trip Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, to the region northeast of Tokyo that was devastated by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami that destroyed three nuclear reactors. At right is Tsunekazu Takeda, an IOC member and head of the Japanese Olympic Committee. (Kyodo News via AP) AP