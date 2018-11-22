Sisolak wants to rename Reno airport after Paul Laxalt

FILE - This Aug. 6, 2014 file photo shows the FAA tower then under construction at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Nevada’s next governor wants to rename the airport in Las Vegas after fellow Democrat and former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid. Governor-elect Steve Sisolak also wants to rename the Reno-Tahoe International Airport after Republican Paul Laxalt, a former Nevada governor and U.S. senator who died in Aug. 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File Jeff Scheid