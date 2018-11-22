Big test coming up for tiny satellites trailing Mars lander

FILE - This illustration made available by NASA in March 2018 shows the twin Mars Cube One project (MarCO) spacecrafts flying over Mars with Earth and the sun in the distance. The MarCOs will be the first CubeSats, a kind of modular, mini-satellite, flown into deep space. They’re designed to fly along behind NASA’s InSight lander on its cruise to Mars. JPL-Caltech via AP NASA