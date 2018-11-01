WADA president turns criticism to US sports leagues

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 file photo, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Craig Reedie adjusts his glasses during a press conference in Seoul. World Anti-Doping Agency President Craig Reedie said on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 his wife threatened to divorce him if he didn’t resign from the organization amid the furor over the Russia investigation. Critics say because Reedie is a member of the International Olympic Committee his objectivity has been compromised. Lee Jin-man, file AP Photo