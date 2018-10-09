Tokyo Olympics: Costs hit almost $25 billion _ may go higher

FIEL - In this Aug. 24, 201, file photo, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, second from right, and Tsunekazu Takeda, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, walk past the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics during the Olympic flag arrival ceremony at Haneda international airport in Tokyo. The price tag keeps soaring for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite local organizers and the International Olympic Committee saying that spending is being cut. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo