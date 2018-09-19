Newcomers bring decaying Kentucky distillery back to life

This Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 photo, shows the exterior of the Old Taylor distillery’s towering limestone castle which underwent a massive rehabilitation after decades of neglect and was renamed Castle & Key Distillery, in Millville, Ky. Four years after purchasing the property, owners Will Arvin and Wes Murry have poured millions into the project and resumed spirits production. On Wednesday, Sept. 19, the pair reopens the grounds to visitors. Bruce Schreiner AP Photo