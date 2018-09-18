China vows ‘counter-measures’ to US tariff hike

In this Aug. 29, 2018, photo, a man works in an auto parts factory in Liaocheng in eastern China’s Shandong province. The Trump administration announced Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, that it will impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese goods starting next week, escalating a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies and potentially raising prices on goods ranging from handbags to bicycle tires. (Chinatopix via AP) AP