Truck toll revenue continues to exceed expectations

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says the state's truck toll system is charging more trucks and bringing in more money than expected for the second month in a row.
The department said Thursday that the state tolled 200,746 big rigs at two toll locations — more than 23,000 more than expected. The Providence Journal reports the tolls resulted in $664,617 in assessed charges, $65,950 more than estimated.
Rhode Island began charging tractor-trailers at two spots on Interstate 95 on June 11 despite opposition from the trucking industry. The industry has filed a lawsuit challenging the system's constitutionality.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's administration says it plans to add another dozen toll locations to the system.
