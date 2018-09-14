Monster typhoon barrels toward north Philippines, China

A member of the Philippine Air Force stands in front of a satellite image of Typhoon Mangkhut, locally named Typhoon Ompong, at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council operations center in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Philippine officials have begun evacuating thousands of people in the path of the most powerful typhoon this year, closing schools and readying bulldozers for landslides. Aaron Favila AP Photo