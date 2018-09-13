Harvesting of soybeans getting underway in North Dakota

Harvesting of soybeans has begun in North Dakota, as farmers near the end of the small grains harvest.
The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says 3 percent of the soybean crop is in the bin.
The report also says the spring wheat harvest is 94 percent done, and the durum wheat harvest is 87 percent complete.
Nearly one-fourth of the winter wheat crop has been seeded.
About half of topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus.
Stockwater supplies are rated 68 percent adequate to surplus, and pastures are rated 33 percent in good to excellent condition.
