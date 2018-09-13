Gretzky: NHL players in Olympics ‘much better for everyone’

Former NHL hockey player Wayne Gretzky speaks during a promotional event for the Beijing Kunlun Red Star hockey team in his role as global ambassador for the team, part of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Gretzky says the NHL should again allow its players to compete in the Winter Olympics because sending the world’s top hockey players is “always much better for everyone.” Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo