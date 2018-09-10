Probst leaves complex legacy after 10 years as USOC chairman

FILE - In this June 30, 2015 file photo, U.S. Olympic Committee Chairman Larry Probst speaks during a news conference in Redwood City, Calif. Larry Probst will step down as chairman of the U.S. Olympic Committee at the end of 2018 ending a decade-long stay during which he restored the federation’s international reputation but will leave it facing as many problems as he inherited on the home front. Probst will be replaced by Susanne Lyons, who recently finished serving as interim CEO following the resignation of Scott Blackmun in February. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo