EPA boss visits polluted mining sites in Montana

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, snow geese fly along the bank of the Berkeley Pit’s toxic waters in Butte, Mont. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Acting Administrator David Wheeler planned to visit Butte, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, after an estimated 3,000 snow geese died when they landed in the pit in 2016. The Montana Standard via AP, File Walter Hinick