The iPhone’s First 10 Years: A look at its game-changing impact

Duke marketing professor Debu Purohit reflects on the impact the smartphone has made. Professor Purohit looks back at predictions he made ten years ago about the iPhone.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Idaho Statesman App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service