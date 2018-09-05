The Latest: Minister promises power back in quake-hit Japan

A woman walks past a damaged building in Abira town, near Chitose, Hokkaido, northern Japan following a strong earthquake Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power at nearly all of 3 million households and a nuclear power plant to go on a backup generator. Kyodo News via AP Masanori Takei