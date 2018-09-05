Wisconsin governor: Rival failed to act on teacher with porn

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, Tony Evers speaks after winning Wisconsin’s Democratic gubernatorial primary election during an event in Madison, Wis. Evers faces incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker in the November election. Walker’s first attack ad of the gubernatorial race released Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, refers to a sex act while accusing Evers, the state superintendent, of not revoking the license of a teacher who viewed pornographic images on a school computer. Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File Amber Arnold