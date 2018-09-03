Maduro buys gold to boost savings amid five-digit inflation

FILE- In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores greets the media as they arrive to a military parade at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela. U.S. prosecutors are looking into whether members of Maduro’s family were simultaneously benefiting from what they contend was a scheme to siphon off $1.2 billion from the state-owned oil company, two people familiar with the U.S. investigation told The Associated Press . Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo