Argentina announces new taxes, ministry cuts amid turmoil

A journalist’s phone, showing a pre-recorded video of Argentine President Mauricio Macri giving a message, lies on a chair at the Economy Ministry ahead of a press conference with Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Macri announced a withholding tax on exports and the elimination of several ministries amid economic turmoil that has sent the peso to record lows. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo