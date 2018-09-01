Smyrna council members consider giving themselves a raise

Council members in a Tennessee town are debating whether to give themselves a pay raise.
The Daily News Journal reports the town council in Smyrna, Tennessee, is considering a proposal that would triple the mayor's salary and give council members a 150 percent raise. The council is scheduled to have its first vote on the proposal on Sept. 11.
The proposal would increase Mayor Mary Esther Reed's salary to $1,800 a month from $600 per month. Council members would see their pay jump to $1,000 per month. The vice mayor would get a salary of $1,100 per month.
Councilman Steve Sullivan said he sees the increase as a vote for future leaders. He said the town can't continue to pay elected officials so little and expect to attract quality leaders.
