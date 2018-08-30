Trump eases US methane rules as Colorado says state’s work

FILE -In this June 12, 2014 file photo, natural gas is burned off near pumps in Watford City, N.D. As Trump rolls back some Obama-era rules on climate-changing methane pollution, Colorado officials say their regulations have reduced oil field leaks. A report released Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, shows required state inspections helped find and repair 73,000 methane leaks over three years. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo