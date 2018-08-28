Watch the honeydew melon harvest happening now along Sacramento River

This is the honeydew melon harvest at River Garden Farms, in Knights Landing, Yolo County, along the Sacramento River. The Sacramento Valley's diverse mix of crops spans about 2 million acres.
By
China trade tensions worry US farmers

Business

China trade tensions worry US farmers

The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.