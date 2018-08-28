Watch the honeydew melon harvest happening now along Sacramento River

St. Luke's patients can now talk to a nurse or doctor via two-way video conferencing with the new Virtual Care Center based in Boise. The system also allows for intensive care unit RNs to monitor area ICU patients remotely to aid nurses on duty.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
Gurtej S. Sandhu, an engineer at Micron Technology Inc. in Boise, says patents are a byproduct of his work on memory-chip technology. He has earned 1,299 U.S.patents by the latest count, the seventh-most of anyone in the world.
Downtown apartment building The Fowler's mural, by Portland artist David Carmack Lewis, offers a visual ode to Boise's Central Addition history and architecture. This is Lewis' second mural in Boise for developers LocalConstruct.
Health officials recommend adults 50 and older get a new, more effective vaccine for shingles called Shingrix. But it's been in such high demand nationwide that it's caused a shortage for many pharmacies.
Artist Justin Abel, owner of the Academy of Art and Apprenticeship, opened the new space to create a center for small business education and a clinical setting to teach proper and safe tattooing, piercing and body modification practices.
The new Albertsons on Broadway Avenue has two stories, fresh-baked goods made from scratch, cheese made from scratch or carved in the store from blocks, an upstairs bar and dozens of other features Albertsons is trying out for the first time.
The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.