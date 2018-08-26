South Dakota police force gets $40,000 body camera grant

A South Dakota police department has received a $40,000 state grant to equip its officers with body cameras in an effort to improve transparency.
The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the Yankton Police Department has spent nearly a year researching the equipment.
Interim police Chief John Harris says the grant from the South Dakota attorney general's office will cover the purchase of 30 cameras that will equip the whole department. He says the money was made available from the state's asset forfeiture funds.
Former Chief Brian Paulsen began testing camera models earlier this year. Models tested included body-worn camera and cameras mounted onto glasses.
Harris says some cameras have already been deployed and the rest will be purchased in the coming days.
