Iran lawmakers fire finance minister as economic woes mount

Iran’s Finance Minister Masoud Karbasian speaks during his impeachment hearing in a session of parliament, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The parliament voted to sack Karbasian, dealing another blow to President Hassan Rouhani as he faces mounting discontent over the economy. President Donald Trump began restoring sanctions after withdrawing the United States from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Vahid Salemi AP Photo