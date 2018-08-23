USOC marketing chief Baird going to New York Public Radio

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, U.S. Olympic Committee chief marketing officer Lisa Baird speaks about the Team USA WinterFest for the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, at Yongsan Garrison, a U.S. military base in Seoul, South Korea. The longtime chief marketing officer of the U.S. Olympic Committee U.S. Olympic Committee is taking a similar position at New York Public Radio. Lisa Baird spent nine years with the USOC. She reimagined the organization’s branding, cutting deals with United Airlines, Hershey, Nike, Polo and others. The value of the deals she brokered were estimated at $1 billion. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo