The Latest: Police investigating Colorado man found affair

Jeanna Dietz hugs her daughter Eva, 7, while looking onto memorial on the front porch while others gather for a candle-lit vigil for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in front of the Watts’ home on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Frederick, Colo. Authorities are expected to file formal charges Monday against Christopher Watts, an oil and gas worker who authorities said dumped his wife and daughters’ bodies on his employer’s property. The Coloradoan via AP Timothy Hurst