What do you think of when you see the word ‘news’? Many say ‘fake’
A survey, conducted by the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas and the News Co/Lab at Arizona State University, found that "fake" was the first word that came to mind for one in five people who saw the word “news.”
Montgomery County, Texas deputies have identified the woman who was caught on doorbell cameras ringing doorbells while wearing what appeared to be hand restraints in the early morning. They say she is a victim of family violence but is now safe.
Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
This timelapse video, taken on August 24 between 6:20 am to 7:30 pm, shows Hurricane Lane hitting Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday afternoon, August 24.
Morning Star Christian Church in Boise and a school that are on a list of properties seized by federal authorities as part of indictments against the Babichenko family is still operating, but members say its bank account was frozen.
St. Luke's patients can now talk to a nurse or doctor via two-way video conferencing with the new Virtual Care Center based in Boise. The system also allows for intensive care unit RNs to monitor area ICU patients remotely to aid nurses on duty.
A kindergarten teacher at Alhambra Primary School in Illinois explains the strategies she uses to set up a safe learning environment for her new students. The school had its first day of kindergarten on Aug. 16.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
