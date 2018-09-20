Questions raised about pope’s alleged cover-up

Father Matt Malone, editor-in-chief of America Magazine, a Catholic publication based in New York, also wants these questions answered.
By
Religion

An enthusiastic and ardent congregation, consisting of mostly refugees, meets Sunday afternoons for worship in Swahili. While some congregation members go to Sunday morning English-speaking services, many do not understand enough English, so evang

Religion

Refugees from Congo, Rwanda and Uganda have found a spiritual home at Oasis Seventh Day Adventist Church. After the Saturday worship service together, refugees hold their own service in Kinyarwanda.

Religion

A 13-foot-6, 608-pound, gold-leafed statue of the Angel Moroni was placed atop the Meridian, Idaho Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple Wednesday. It's a sign that exterior construction on the temple is largely complete.

Our Community

A week before the public open house, the Boise Hare Krishna Temple consecrated the Krishna Cultural Center, a 10,000-square foot addition to the temple. It features a new performance hall, meditation garden, greenhouse, a statue of Krishna in a fo

Religion

Oralia Lorenzana speaks about her deep connection with the Virgin of Guadalupe, patroness of all the Americas. St. John's Cathedral in Boise observes one of the most important feast days, particularly among Mexican and Mexican-American Catholics.

