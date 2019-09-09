Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (Sept. 9-Sept. 15)

Pets not pills - the healing power of animals People love to have pets. The ASPCA estimates that about half of the entire population of the United States has a dog, and the number of households with at least one cat is not far behind. Experts at Mayo Clinic say that's a good thing because pet Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK People love to have pets. The ASPCA estimates that about half of the entire population of the United States has a dog, and the number of households with at least one cat is not far behind. Experts at Mayo Clinic say that's a good thing because pet

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue, Simply Cats and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are the featured pets from local rescue shelters this week:

Meet Mae from Meridian Canine Rescue

Sweet to the bone! That describes Mae. Be careful, she knows how to use those beautiful brown eyes to her advantage! Mae is a 2-year old, athletic girl who loves spending time outdoors, so an active family that enjoys long walks would be best suited for this girl.

Using her nose, wading in water, and exploring new territory, are the things that make her happiest. Although if you get her some squeaky toys and play a bit of tug with her, you will definitely be in her good graces. Mae is a smart lady, and learns pretty fast. Sit, shake, down, wave, roll over? No problem! Want to teach her more? Just bring out some treats, and she’ll show you what she’s got!

Mae does great with other dogs, but initial greetings are sometimes a little hard on her depending on place and the situation. She can be reactive toward other dogs when on leash, but she is working on her leash manners. Mae does not get along well with cats as she likes to play a game of “Tag you’re it!” The cats? Not so much. We believe Mae would be good with older kids, being an enthusiastic young lady, she can be too rough for smaller children. Mae is crate and house trained.

Well there you have it, if you’re looking for perfection covered in fur, Mae is your girl! If you’re interested in adopting Mae, bring the family and dogs to come meet her at the Meridian Canine Rescue during open hours.