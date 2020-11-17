Testing for coronavirus, this Idaho medical worker also tries to care for hearts, minds

It was supposed to be a temporary job.

Saint Alphonsus asked Wendy Jetsel, along with dozens of other health care workers, to help out in the drive-thru coronavirus testing tent in Meridian when it was launched back in March.

“It was not supposed to be something that I stayed doing,” she said. “But after a good month and a half, I just fell in love with what we were doing for the people.”

Jetsel has been a medical assistant for 11 years, five of them at Saint Alphonsus. She’s worked in palliative care and internal medicine. But she had never worked 12-hour shifts, and she’s never been so exhausted.

And she’s never been so fulfilled.

“I love the fact that I can serve my community,” she said. “I have the privilege of helping (people) feel comforted and that they’ll be taken care of.”

She and her colleagues have worked through 104-degree days over the summer — and when they measured the temperature of the asphalt, it was 150 degrees of more sweltering heat that radiated up under their face shields and PPE. They worked through the rain and the errant September snowstorm, and the recent winter weather. They regularly have clocked 10 to 12 miles a day walking back and forth to cars.

“What I fell in love with was the teamwork,” Jetsel said. “Even though it’s hard … we’re doing it together.”

One summer day — it was only 102 degrees — Jetsel was taking photographs of her colleagues at work. They were squirting each other with water, cooling off in the wading pool, just having whatever fun they could to deal with the adversity.

“There was one time when I laid on my back and I remember thinking, ‘Please, God, give me strength because I feel like I don’t have any more strength to give,’” she said.

She started writing down her thoughts, and when she talks about it, she becomes emotional.

“All of a sudden my heart just filled with gratitude,” she said.

“Because the truth was, I had legs that could feel weary, right? Some people don’t have legs to fell weary. And I had arms that could feel tired and sore, and a body that could be achy — but I could feel my body. I could stand up, right? I could eat and feed myself.

“And my heart just filled with gratitude. It turned from exhaustion into almost an empowering feeling.”

Jetsel shared what she wrote, and the hospital’s media department put the fun photos and heartfelt words to music in a little video to share.

“I felt God gave me to help other people,” she said. “My motivation wasn’t me. My motivation wasn’t about what I was going to gain from this. Instead, it’s what can I give in this?

“And so the poem just came from that. It wasn’t actually probably written as a poem, just my words flowing out of my heart because I felt such an increase of love — by giving to where it hurts.”

The drive-up tent can regularly see up to 300 people a day. The workers are pushed to their max — and that’s before flu season and the current surge. But still, Jetsel and her colleagues make a point not to just swab and move on.

“When people are worried about getting COVID, and about dying from COVID, I think the greatest thing we can do is validate that fear, because we can’t remove it, right?” she said.

“Just from the car to the parking lot, I’ll just say, ‘Please, God, help them not to be afraid.’ And validating their concern; letting them know they’re not alone. Letting them know that you care.

“That’s a language that speaks from the soul, no matter what words you use, no matter if you have a mask or shield or gloves.”

Overcoming COVID-19 divisions, fears

A little boy grabbed her finger for reassurance as she swabbed for strep throat. A grown man clinched as she placed a swab in his nasal passage for a coronavirus test. “I’ll be as gentle as I can,” Jetsel said, enlisting his help. “We’ll do it together.”

“I try to keep my heart in a place of kindness and love so that it can comfort another person who might be afraid.”

The drive-thru is only going to get busier with coronavirus cases surging. But Jetsel refuses to judge, even though in her world, taking care of others should be every person’s responsibility.

“I look at (people who don’t wear masks) not in frustration, but rather I shake my head and think, I wish you could educate yourself with truth. Because the truth is, in order for us to get past this, we all have to join together,” she said.

“It really isn’t that big a deal to wear a mask. I’ve worn it in 104-degree heat with a whole face shield — and my oxygen levels were fine. …

“I don’t really like driving the speed limit, or wearing a seat belt. But I do it, right? Sometimes we just have to do things we might not really want to do — for the better good of everyone else.”

COVID has tended to divide people into sides, and even politically, and that bothers Jetsel. She feels differences should unite us — as odd as that might sound.

“I see differences as a puzzle. If all the puzzle pieces were the same, they would never create anything beautiful; they would just stick in a pile. So by being different, we’re able to link together and make a beautiful image.

That’s how she sees it: divine differences within every single person.

“Some people come to me — they have multiple earrings, on their face, their nose, their ears, everywhere; tattoos, all kinds of interesting things that I don’t have. And I love them. I love them for their differences. That is their journey. That’s their experience. That’s what brings them joy. And I think we can find joy and love in differences.”

Coronavirus testing and urgent care

That, in the end, is what Jetsel hopes this story is about.

“We need to rise to the level of hope — hope that humanity can love each other and be kind and caring. And that we can find the good in COVID,” she said.

“The good is there, but we have to look a little harder to find it. … I would love to bring light, happiness, love, joy. Because we can find those, too. They’re just a little deeper down.”

Jetsel loves the idea of the drive-thru clinic as a supplement to telehealth. But sometimes people “don’t want to talk about their heart, sometimes people want someone to listen to their heart.” She means physically, although it might as well be spiritually.

“I just try to meet them right where they’re at — the level of human that we all are. … I just try to think of them as human and try to comfort that portion of their heart.

“Because to me, that just takes love. And I have a lot of love to give.”

Although the drive-up is mostly for coronavirus testing, it is also used for urgent care. Jetsel swabs tonsils for strep throat and nasal passages for coronavirus; she takes temperatures and blood pressure and EKGs. She’s had patients come through with troubling symptoms who were later diagnosed with cancer and diabetes.

In the tent, Jetsel can rifle through the list of tests that need done — the stack that never seems to get shorter. “Can I get a holder on car 10?” They work in pairs — one is the holder of the sterile bags and swabs; the other is the tester. The doctors and physician assistants fill in just as regularly as the medical assistants.

“I’m on the lowest of the rungs out there,” Jetsel said. “And I’m still treated equally by everyone else.

“Even though it’s hard … we’re doing it together.”