Latino Fest shares culture, food, music

More than Mariachi: Latino Fest celebrates Latino culture from many countries The fifth annual Latino Fest, in its new location in Cecil D. Andrus Park across from the Capitol, features food, culture, music, dancing from many Central and South American countries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The fifth annual Latino Fest, in its new location in Cecil D. Andrus Park across from the Capitol, features food, culture, music, dancing from many Central and South American countries.

The music comes from Mexico and South America, the foods from Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Honduras. The words are in Spanish and English and the people — from all over.

Sponsored by the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Consulate of Mexico in Boise, Latino Fest 2019 is said by organizers to be the largest Latino event in Idaho.

The aim is to enrich the cultural life of Idaho and promote relationships between Hispanics and the local community, according to the website. The fifth annual event outgrew its original location in the Basque Block, and was held this year in Cecil D. Andrus Park with music, food, booths, activities for kids, dancing and lots of socializing.