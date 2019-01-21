Student-led MLK Day rally in Boise draws hundreds, including many youngsters

Hundreds of people, many of them elementary school and college students, marched from Boise State’s Student Union Building to the Idaho State Capitol on Monday for the MLK Day of Greatness March and Rally. The annual student-led event is organized by Boise State’s MLK Living Legacy Committee.
Eleven-year-old Deandre Peso Hernadez articulated why he came to the march. “My family is brown. Some people don’t like that,” he said. “I came on this march because I want to show other people in this nation that racism is wrong and that you shouldn’t judge people by the color of their skin.”
Ryann Banks, a Boise State political science student, is on the organizing committee. “It’s very important to celebrate this day — and every day — to honor his legacy,” she said.
The rally outside the Capitol featured BSU student speakers. At noon, inside the Rotunda, Gov. Brad Little proclaimed Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Idaho Human Rights Day.
In a statement posted to social media, Little said, “The ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Idaho’s commitment to human rights are worth reflection and serve as a reminder that improving the quality of life for all members of society is everyone’s responsibility.”
