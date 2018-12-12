Half-empty or half-full? How about just full? Albertsons cashier makes sure you ‘choose joy’

He tosses a box of coffee into the air with a light-hearted flip, on its way from the price scanner to the grocery bag. He wants to know how your day is going. If you answer affirmatively, he responds, “Yay!” Negatively, and he offers sympathy.
He calls you “young lady” or “young man,” and he gives you a choice about your receipt. “It’s free,” he reminds you, and laughs. If you tell him to “have a great day,” he replies, “Only if you do.” Or: “It’s always a great day.” And laughs again.
Spoiler alert: If you’re in a bad mood and want to wallow in your grump, don’t shop when Peter Steffen is working.
Steffen is a checker at the Albertsons on Vista Avenue. He’s been there for 24 years — it was his first and only job, working after school and weekends. Over the years, he’s graduated from being a bagger and courtesy clerk to a job that suits him just fine: cashier.
“I love what I do,” he says simply. “I love people, and I like to talk to people. I like being able to exude that joy with them, the love and the laughter.”
Shopper Sarah Bigger: “I listen for him because you can hear him all over the whole store,” she says. “And when I hear that laugh, I go to (his line). …
“He’s infectious.
”Steffen describes himself as an extroverted introvert, rather shy, even. But when he goes to work, something clicks on.
“I just have to say: I’m going to choose joy today,” he says. “It just makes life better.”
If people think that Peter has quite a schtick, they’re mistaken. Although he cultivates his happy, Steffen says he was born with a sense of joy.
“It was just in me,” he says. “Honestly, I believe that God put it in me.”
Over time, he realized that people responded to his attitude and would often reciprocate with their own laughter and happiness. “It was a great feeling,” he says. “So if that’s the way I am, I’m not going to hide it.”
He laughs. Of course.
“I think I have this innate ability to have a positive outlook on things,” he says. “People, too. I try to give everybody the benefit of the doubt.” It’s his philosophy.
“Everybody has the choice to not be good. But everybody has that ability to be good, too.”
That choice applies to one’s attitude, as well. From his own life example, Steffen sadly remembers 2014 when both his grandparents died within a month of each other, and then his mother, just a few months later. Their deaths were devastating, and one day at work, he broke down and cried.
There were things he did outside of work that helped with his grief — going through family photos, listening to music; being with his wife and kids, and his dogs as well. But sometimes at work, he had to, as they say, just put on a happy face.
“There were were days when I subconsciously … overcompensated,” he says, searching for the word. “(But) it really helped. Honestly, when you put (happiness) out, a lot of times you get it back. …
“When I get to hear, ‘Hey, you really made my day today,’ that’s amazing. It really kind of feeds back.”
In other words, if you choose positive, you get positive back. It’s a cycle.
“I think there’s something about what you put into your mind and into your heart and into your personality and your soul,” says Steffen. “If you’re careful about what you put in, that’s what you’re going to get out. I truly believe that.”
***
Sometimes, Steffen gets migraines. If he’s at home, he rests; if he’s got to go to work, he goes. His regular customers can often tell he’s not up to par.
“It may be that I don’t have an exuberant joy — but I try to smile even still,” he says. Because somebody might be in need of a little boost and he feels responsible to provide that.
“Positive things, really. Hope, joy, a lot of peace.”
And in this world of famines and wars, of terrorist attacks and devastating disasters, positive is even more important. While there’s not much Steffen can do to solve world crises, there is something that can be done, right here, right now.
“There has to be some hope out there,” Steffen says. “I mean, if I can (offer) it — why don’t I?”
Kristin Taylor says she shops at Albertson’s nearly every day, and loves seeing Steffen. His attitude not only makes her smile — but rubs off.
“Like pay it forward,” she says. “Pay your kindness forward. He just makes you want to be nice to (other) people.”
It’s just a simple little thing, says Steffen. But walk into the store, listen for his laughter — and see if you don’t get a smile inside, too.
“People need joy. People need the comfort and love that they can get from — even a stranger,” he says.
Steffen loads groceries into a customer’s cart. “You’re so great,” he says. “It’s so good to see you.” He waves as they roll off and turns to the next in line. “Awesome to see you, as always. How have you been?”
