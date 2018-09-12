7 must-do fall beer festivals in Boise

Whether you want German styles during Oktoberfest or fresh hop beers from Idaho brewers, fall festivals offer fun, unique events. Do not miss these Boise brew fests during September and October.
By
Mother Earth Brew Co. set to open in Nampa

Beer

Mother Earth Brew Co. set to open in Nampa

The sixth largest brewer in California’s San Diego County held a soft opening at its new 40,000-square-foot brewery and tasting room in Nampa. Mother Earth, which has about 50 part- and full-time employees, anticipates growing to 75 to 100 employe

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Weather

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 10, 2018, as parts of the U.S. braces for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Idaho Statesman App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service