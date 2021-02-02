Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Jan. 12-18, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Big Valley Ranch, 6935 W. Overland Road, Boise

15*

Blimpie at Westpark, 9140 W. Emerald St., Ste 950, Boise

22*

Jacksons Food Stores, 330 W. Main St., Kuna

24*

Masala Bistro, 8053 W. Emerald St., Boise

10*, 16*

Taco Bell, 7070 W. Overland Road, Boise

8*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Blue Sky Bagels, 5517 W. State St., Boise

Bodies in Motion LLC, 729 W. Diamond St., Boise

Clean Juice North Pointe, 7546 W. State St., Ste120, Garden City

Extra Mile, 1651 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

Extra Mile, 150 W. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

Extra Mile, 7110 W. Overland Road, Boise

Goldy’s Corner, 625 W. Main St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 505 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 3200 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 791 N. Garden St., Boise

Java - Downtown Boise, 223 N. 6th St., Ste 110, Boise

Jimmy John’s, 8151 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Los Betos Mexican Food, 6906 W. State St., Garden City

Rite Aid, 7020 W. State St., Boise

Taqueria La Flama, 1680 N. Westland Drive, Boise

Target — grocery, 633 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Tastings, 2447 Apple St., Boise

The Creperie Cafe, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise

Walgreens, 10580 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Wepa Cafe, 2021 Temp Events-Multiple, Boise

