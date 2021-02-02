Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Jan. 12-18, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Big Valley Ranch, 6935 W. Overland Road, Boise
15*
Blimpie at Westpark, 9140 W. Emerald St., Ste 950, Boise
22*
Jacksons Food Stores, 330 W. Main St., Kuna
24*
Masala Bistro, 8053 W. Emerald St., Boise
10*, 16*
Taco Bell, 7070 W. Overland Road, Boise
8*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Blue Sky Bagels, 5517 W. State St., Boise
Bodies in Motion LLC, 729 W. Diamond St., Boise
Clean Juice North Pointe, 7546 W. State St., Ste120, Garden City
Extra Mile, 1651 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
Extra Mile, 150 W. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
Extra Mile, 7110 W. Overland Road, Boise
Goldy’s Corner, 625 W. Main St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 505 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 3200 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 791 N. Garden St., Boise
Java - Downtown Boise, 223 N. 6th St., Ste 110, Boise
Jimmy John’s, 8151 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Los Betos Mexican Food, 6906 W. State St., Garden City
Rite Aid, 7020 W. State St., Boise
Taqueria La Flama, 1680 N. Westland Drive, Boise
Target — grocery, 633 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Tastings, 2447 Apple St., Boise
The Creperie Cafe, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise
Walgreens, 10580 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Wepa Cafe, 2021 Temp Events-Multiple, Boise
