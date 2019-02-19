Ginger is at the root of many great drinks, including this gin gem

The drink that is likely most associated with ginger is the Moscow Mule, which consists of vodka, lime juice and ginger beer. While it’s a tasty and simple drink to make, it doesn’t have much of a story behind its creation: Smirnoff vodka representative meets bartender; bartender has too much ginger beer in the bar inventory; squeeze of lime – a cocktail is born.
One could argue that this is a now a modern classic that has spawned numerous offshoots, which it has: Kentucky Mule (sub in bourbon), Mexican Mule (sub in tequila), Irish Mule (sub in Irish whisky). It’s a strong argument, but this cocktail just touches the surface of its most intriguing ingredient: ginger.
Known as the one of the world’s oldest roots in both cooking and medicinal uses (particularly in Chinese medicine), ginger makes for an extremely versatile cocktail ingredient. It has been used since the Middle Ages to flavor ginger beer, and has been used medicinally to treat colds, nausea, arthritis, digestion, migraines and hypertension.
Freshly muddling ginger is the quickest way to release its spicy bite – a little goes a long way. This is a great way to spice up the standard gin or whiskey sour, gimlet or margarita.
Another way to extract its flavor is to make ginger simple syrup – equal parts sugar and water brought to a mild boil and steeped in freshly sliced ginger. This peppery sweetener is much more complex flavor-wise than a standard simple syrup, and when combined with citrus, the flavor of ginger is brightened considerably.
One particular cocktail recipe using ginger syrup is not considered a classic cocktail just yet, but it’s well on its way. Created in the late-1990s dot-com gold rush in San Francisco at a bar called Absinthe, the Ginger Rogers was crafted by Marcovaldo Dionysos, who has long been considered one of the city’s best bartenders. The recipe can be found in “Drinking the Devil’s Acre,” an intriguing and informative cocktail book by Duggan McDonnell.
Though it’s not much more than a combination of a mojito and a gin mule, the ginger, not the mint, takes center stage, and the final product is easily greater than the sum of its parts. I suggest pouring a few of these during your next brunch affair or once patio weather arrives.
Kevin Hopper oversees the cocktail program at Capitol Bar in NW Boise, and is muddling over the idea of crafting a signature fresh ginger cocktail.
Ginger Rogers
2 oz. quality London dry gin (I suggest Big Gin out of Seattle)
3/4 ounce Fresh lemon juice
3/4 ounce Ginger syrup
2 ounces Ginger ale
10-12 Fresh mint leaves
Muddle mint leaves in a highball glass, then add gin, lemon juice, syrup and ginger ale. Add ice and stir. Garnish with a mint sprig. Voila!
