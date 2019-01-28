Hot toddys are a tasty and effective cold-weather cure

As a kid, when I had an unbearable cough or a wicked sore throat, my mom would occasionally concoct what I thought was a miracle drug. As I learned much later in life, what she prescribed to me was essentially a hot toddy. Yes, a touch of whiskey was included.
Sure, I was too young to drink, but it always seemed to work. And though the effects — numb and warm throat, no cough — were temporary, most of the time it put me to sleep. Problem solved.
Now that may have started my eventual love affair with cocktails, but there is no denying the power of a well-made hot toddy.
The hot toddy that we know today is widely considered a Scottish invention (circa 1800s), though called simply “hot whisky” at the time. The name actually draws further back into history, during the English colonization of India, where a common drink was made from the coconut-like fruit of different species of the “toddy palm.”
If you break down the ingredients, it actually makes sense that the tasty winter beverage would make you feel better.
▪ Honey: Soothing
▪ Lemon juice: Vitamin C
▪ Whiskey: Numbing
▪ Heat: Warming
Once the toddy reached American shores, the more prevalent liquors of the time, such as rum and brandy, were substituted for whiskey. Luckily the modern version you can find in many bars retained the whiskey, which is less sweet and cloying.
Better yet, this is such an easy drink to make, your own version at home will likely be your favorite as it will fit your personal tastes. And feel free to experiment a little bit. If there is no honey on hand, just use sugar (brown is better than white). Spices other than, or in addition to, cinnamon can often add a slightly stiffer kick that might further help your ailment (star anise, nutmeg, orange peel, etc.).
I failed to mention another of mom’s cures for a sore throat: warm salt water. Now that toddy seems even more inviting, eh?
Hot toddy
Hot water
2 ounces Bourbon* (or rum or brandy)
.5 ounces Honey (or brown sugar)
.5 ounces Lemon juice
Lemon peel studded with three or four whole cloves
1 Whole cinnamon stick
*I recommend a bourbon that’s a little less smooth and holds a bit more “heat.” Larceny is nice choice.
Fill a mug with hot water and let sit for a minute or so to heat the glass. Stud the lemon peel with whole cloves. Pour out the hot water and fill about three quarters with more hot water. Drop in the lemon peel and cinnamon stick and stir. Add honey and stir to dissolve. Add whiskey and lemon juice. Stir to combine and serve. One works well. Two is the kicker.
