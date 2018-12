Taste testing Gallo’s new, rebranded Thunderbird wine

December 11, 2018 11:37 AM

E.&J. Gallo Winery of Modesto has rebranded and relaunched its Thunderbird wine. The old version, known for its citrus flavor and high alcohol, has been discontinued. The new Thunderbird comes in chardonnay, red blend and cabernet sauvignon.