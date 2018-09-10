This tunnel farm could be the future of agriculture

At 25,000 square feet, the world's first indoor vertical farm is also one of the largest farms. Located 120 miles south of Seoul, South Korea, fruits and vegetables grow without soil, bathed in light from pink LEDs.
What exactly is 'pumpkin spice?'

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

Western Collective will debut this weekend

Western Collective will debut this weekend

Newly created Western Collective Beer will open “under construction” at 2 p.m. Friday at 111 W. 33rd St. in Garden City. The idea of soft opening this summer is to introduce Western Collective to Idaho while the brewery finishes remodeling.

