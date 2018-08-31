Caldwell’s Fujishin, Lost West among top winners in 2018 Idaho Wine Competition

Top wines from the 2018 Idaho Wine Competition included the Lost West Winery 2017 Riesling, Coiled Wines 2016 Rizza Sparkling Wine, Huston Vineyards Chicken Dinner Road 2017 Rose, the Telaya Wine Co., 2016 Turas Red Wine and the Fujishin Family Cellars 2017 Late Harvest Riesling. The judging was held in August at Koenig Vineyards in Caldwell. Deborah Christison Idaho Wine Commission